'This is a tragic situation that could have been much worse' | 3 injured in accidental shooting at NFAC militia staging area

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LMPD has confirmed that at least three people were injured in a accidental shooting at Baxter Park in the 300 block of 12th St.
According to LMPD, three victims were sent to the hospital as a result of a discharge from a member of the NFAC demonstration.
All of the members of involved are affiliated with the NFAC and there no outstanding suspects, police say.
The Russell neighborhood park is where members of the NFAC militia have gathered for a Justice for Breonna Taylor protest march through downtown.
In a statement, LMPD interim chief Robert Schroeder said, "This is a tragic situation that could have been much worse. I encourage anyone choosing to exercise their Second Amendment rights to do so responsibly."
WHAS journalists on scene watched LMPD confiscate a gun from members of the NFAC after the shooting.
The investigation remains ongoing.
RELATED: Live Blog: Heavily armed militia groups, Black Lives Matter in downtown Louisville at justice for Breonna Taylor protest
►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.
Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.