Two Putnam County schools are on lockdown to reported sighting of a man in the area with a gun.

Moseley Elementary School and CL Overturf 6th Grade Center on both on lockdown, according to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office. All students are safe and accounted for, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office.

There was a report of a man with a gun last seen on McClellan Street. Deputies and Palatka Police Officers are at the scene and have set up a perimeter. Officials are urging parents to stay away as they search the area.

