UPDATE: The second and final person has been pulled from the water near Little Talbot Island.

The condition of the two individuals is not known at this time. Stay tuned to First Coast News for the latest.

______________________________

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department is searching for a person "possibly in trouble" in water near Little Talbot Island.

Crews are responding to Little Talbot Island to reports of two people possibly in trouble in the water....lifeguards and firefighters will work together from land and sea. — MyJFRD (@JFRDJAX) September 29, 2018

JFRD already removed one person from the water, as the initial report was that two people were in trouble.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission along with The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has joined in the search.

Crews located the men by water and air.

© 2018 WTLV