JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Two law enforcement officers on the first coast found themselves off the force but not in jail in the same week after striking plea deals with the State Attorney's Office, but their punishments may not keep them away from law enforcement forever.

Timothy James, a Sergeant with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, will officially hand in his badge on the night of August 2nd.

In his three and a half years at JSO, James was caught on surveillance camera multiple times for incidents that landed him on the State Attorney’s “Bradley list” for bad behavior.

James' union attorney with the Fraternal Order of Police says they believe justice has been done thanks to the plea deals, but declined to be interviewed.

Jacksonville attorney Tad Delegal is a former Police Union lawyer with the FOP and previously worked as a prosecutor for the State Attorney’s Office. The agencies work together, but he believes they can operate independently in these investigations.

"In the Jacksonville case there were a lot of evidence problems and the State Attorneys Office cited those evidence problems," said Delegal. "In both cases, they reached deals, or dispositions, rather than take the case to trial and that’s a reflection of the prosecutor’s judgment on whether or not the case is strong enough for a conviction."

The plea deal imposes 50 hours of community service and about a $170 fine on James. He’s banned from working as an officer in Duval, Nassau or Clay County for three years. He's also required to go to anger management.

In Nassau County, a plea deal was reached with Kyle Tholl earlier this week. Tholl had a long history of unlawful arrests.

The deal keeps him out of jail, but he forfeits his police certificate altogether. Although, that may not be permanent.

"You technically can reapply but it has to be approved by the Criminal Justice and Standard Training Division," said Delegal.

He says it’s rare to get accepted back in, but it's possible.

The State Attorney's Office says they will be sending letters to 98 convicted defendants to review their cases in light of his crimes.

They released a statement in response to their investigation into law enforcement cases:

“Our office takes these cases very seriously and we remain committed to being transparent in our decision-making. The outcomes in these cases are informed by a myriad of factors, including the weight of the evidence and the seriousness of the offense. Dispositions have ranged from pretrial intervention to incarceration. Our foremost goal for those officers who have violated the public trust is to ensure they no longer occupy their positions in law enforcement within our communities.”

© 2018 WTLV