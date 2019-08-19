Two men have been arrested after a robbery and shooting at High Score Arcade left one security guard dead last week.

Dewayne Flowers Jr., 30, and Anthony Ansley, 23, have been charged with armed robbery and murder after police say they robbed and killed the security guard at the business, located at 950 N. Edgewood Avenue.

Ansley was located two days after the incident and confessed to the shooting and robbery.

The second suspect, Flowers, was identified by a distinguishing tattoo on his neck and was arrested on Saturday.

Both suspects have also been charged with the armed robbery at GameStop located at 7707 Normandy Boulevard that occurred on Thursday, August 8, 2019, and the armed robbery at the Normandy Arcade located at 5220 Normandy Boulevard that occurred on July 21, 2019.

The identity of the security guard that died has not been released.

According to our media partners at the Florida Times-Union, this incident marks the 100th homicide of the year.

