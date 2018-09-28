WARNING: The following article contains language some may find offensive.
In 1982, Judge Brett Kavanaugh was 16 years old. Now, at 52, the Supreme Court nominee was forced Thursday to explain slang written in his high school yearbook and a 1982 calender he's saved that documents his activities that year.
Many are Googling those words now, particularly "Boofed" and "Devil's Triangle." The definitions that are turning up in slang dictionaries don't match Kavanugh's.
Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) asked Kavanugh during the hearing what he and a friend were referencing when they used the term "boofed."
"It refers to flatulence. We were 16," an angry Kavanugh said to Whitehouse.
Mark Judge, the other man Christine Blasey Ford said sexually assaulted her with Kavanugh, wrote in the yearbook "Bart, have you boofed yet?"
Kavanugh also wrote, "Judge, have you boofed yet?"
There were many questions put to Kavanaugh about his drinking during his youth. Kavanaugh references the word "Devils Triangle" in the year book. When Sen. Whitehouse asked him what that meant, Kavanaugh said it was a drinking game.
