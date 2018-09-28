WARNING: The following article contains language some may find offensive.

In 1982, Judge Brett Kavanaugh was 16 years old. Now, at 52, the Supreme Court nominee was forced Thursday to explain slang written in his high school yearbook and a 1982 calender he's saved that documents his activities that year.

Many are Googling those words now, particularly "Boofed" and "Devil's Triangle." The definitions that are turning up in slang dictionaries don't match Kavanugh's.

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) asked Kavanugh during the hearing what he and a friend were referencing when they used the term "boofed."

"It refers to flatulence. We were 16," an angry Kavanugh said to Whitehouse.

Mark Judge, the other man Christine Blasey Ford said sexually assaulted her with Kavanugh, wrote in the yearbook "Bart, have you boofed yet?"

Kavanugh also wrote, "Judge, have you boofed yet?"

And then Twitter did what Twitter does sharing alternative ideas of the word based on slang dictionaries.

No. "Boof" is not flatulence. Does he have any better definition for the word "perjury"? pic.twitter.com/DrR3lNwgDz — Brad Friedman (@TheBradBlog) September 27, 2018

There were many questions put to Kavanaugh about his drinking during his youth. Kavanaugh references the word "Devils Triangle" in the year book. When Sen. Whitehouse asked him what that meant, Kavanaugh said it was a drinking game.

And again, Twitter happened.

This was such a stupid lie.



EVERYBODY IN AMERICA IS GOOGLING DEVIL'S TRIANGLE AND SEEING IT'S NOT A DRINKING GAME https://t.co/c6eMX2LRxk — Zac Petkanas (@Zac_Petkanas) September 27, 2018

@SenatorCollins a Devil’s Triangle is a threesome between two men and one woman. Boof is taking in alcohol thru the rectum to get really high. Please look both up in urban dictionary. — RW (@ReebokATL) September 27, 2018

CSPAN Caller: "All I needed to do was go to a Google search and type devil's triangle and it definitely isn't a drinking game" pic.twitter.com/Y30NFvfjk0 — Brandon Wall (@Walldo) September 27, 2018

...Is it perjury if you lie about the meanings of #Boof and #DevilsTriangle under oath? Asking for a Supreme Court nominee. #KavanaughFord — John Trumbull (@TrumbullComic) September 27, 2018

Kavanaugh has lied about what the terms Boof and Devil’s Triangle mean to the Supreme Court so why would we believe anything else he said — debby turner (@YOURWRITECO) September 27, 2018

