The Mega Millions jackpot keeps hitting record numbers every drawing there isn't a winner. Even though so many are playing, there are a lot of that don't fully understand the rules or format of the Mega Millions lottery.

Here they are, according to the Mega Millions website:

A Mega Millions ticket costs $2.00 per play. It's not per ticket because you can have multiple plays on a single ticket.

For your play, You can select your numbers yourself or have the computer do it for you in a Easy Pick/Quick Pick. Your first five numbers must range from 1 to 70, but do not need to be selected in the same order the numbers are drawn. The final number, the Megaball, must range from 1 to 25.

You win the jackpot by matching all six winning numbers in the drawing, but it's not the only way to win money from the Mega Millions.

There are a total of nine ways to win money, and they are as follows:

Match all of first 5 numbers + Megaball = Jackpot

First 5 numbers but not the Megaball = $1,000,000

4 of the first 5 + Megaball = $10,000

4 of the first 5 but no Megaball = $500

3 + Megaball = $200

3 but no Megaball = $10

2 + Megaball = $10

1 + Megaball = $4

0 + Megaball $2

If you win the jackpot:

Annuity option: One immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments. Each of the payments is 5% more than the previous one, protecting the winner in periods of inflation.

Cash Option: This is a one-time lump-sum payment totaling the amount of money in the jackpot.

When buying a lottery ticket, you can only pay with cash and you must be over the age of 18.

