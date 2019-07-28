JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An area of low pressure moving off the Carolina coast and into the Atlantic Ocean has a small window of opportunity for development. The National Hurricane Center has dropped the chances. Overall, this is good news but even if something were to come from this it's moving away from the U.S. East Coast anyways.

WTLV

In fact, there are no concerns tropically for the next 5 days. By later next week, FCN Storm Experts are giving a 20% chance of cyclone formation in the Gulf of Mexico.

Always be prepared during hurricane season. NOAA is calling for a busier finish to our season due to El Nino no longer in effect.

So, as always, keep checking back for updates and stay prepared as hurricane season activity begins to ramp up this time of year.