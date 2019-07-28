JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The National Hurricane Center and your First Coast News Storm Experts are monitoring an area of thunderstorms in the eastern Caribbean Sea which is dubbed Invest 95-L. This system will be very slow to develop if it does due to land interactive and wind shear for most of the week.

But by late week conditions may become more favorable as it moves into the Florida Straits. Not all models develop this system with the Euro keeping any development out to sea. But way to early to call. Keep checking back.

WTLV

This is another reminder to have your hurricane plan and kits in order as we're in the middle of the Atlantic hurricane season. According to climatology, activity peaks Sept. 10.