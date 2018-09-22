JACKSONVILLE, Fl. -- As we reside in peak hurricane season, the Atlantic continues to show flashes of it's energy. There are four areas the First Coast News Storm Experts are watching closely.

TROPICAL STORM KIRK: Kirk has developed off the western coast of Africa, this disorganized system is still over 3,000 miles away from the First Coast and U.S.. It will fluctuate in strength and size over the next few days as it meanders west in the Atlantic. The cyclone is forecasted to gradually weaken beyond the 5 day forecast period, so as of now, no concerns here at home for the next 5 days or so. It will be closely monitored.

maxuser

INVEST 98L: A cluster of showers and thunderstorms, this wave of energy is about 200 miles south of Bermuda. As it migrates west and eventually northwest, it should have a tough time organizing. Regardless, a cold front sinking from the northwest should keep the majority of this energy out to sea. As of now, looks like some coastal showers & wind for North Carolina midweek. Keep checking back for updates!

maxuser

INVEST 90L: Out in the open Atlantic, this area of energy will likely see development in the next few days and even have the ability to develop into a large, powerful cyclone. Good news, it is expected to stay out at sea. No concerns over the next 5 days.

TROPICAL DEPRESSION 11: TD 11 is barely hanging on as it approaches the Lesser Antilles. It's expected to dissipate over the next 24 to 48 hours. And forecast cone may be the tiniest I've seen.

maxuser

Use this as a reminder to stay vigilant, prepared, and aware of the forecast during hurricane season. For local weather updates, click here.

© 2018 WTLV