JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tropical Storm Chantel has formed in the Atlantic Tuesday night, but it poses no threat to land, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The storm formed around 10:32 p.m. ET, making it the third named storm of the 2019 Hurricane Season.

We're watching, but we're not too worried about this system heading into the Gulf

The National Hurricane Center said satellite wind data shows the system has a well-defined circulation and is producing tropical-storm-force winds.

Chantal is a 40-mph storm located more than 450 miles southeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia, the NHC said. It will be a storm for the fishes, moving east 15-20 mph and remaining over the northern Atlantic Ocean.

It poses no threat to Florida or the East Coast.

Always be prepared during hurricane season. NOAA is calling for a busier finish to our season due to El Nino no longer in effect.

So as always, keep checking back for updates and stay prepared as hurricane season activity begins to ramp up this time of year.