JACKSONVILLE, Fl. -- As we reside in peak hurricane season, the Atlantic continues to show flashes of it's energy. There are several areas the First Coast News Storm Experts are watching closely.

TROPICAL DEPRESSION KIRK: Kirk, losing some structure, is now a tropical depression as it meanders west. Still nearly 3,000 miles away from the First Coast and U.S., it will continue to fluctuate in strength and size over the next few days as it approaches the Lesser Antilles & Caribbean by Friday.

maxuser

The cyclone is forecasted to gradually weaken beyond the 5 day forecast period, but there is still plenty of uncertainty. So as of now, no concerns here at home for the next 5 days. It will be closely monitored.

INVEST 98L: A cluster of showers and thunderstorms, this wave of energy is south of Bermuda. As it migrates west and eventually northwest, there is a slight chance for tropical development. Regardless, a cold front sinking from the northwest should keep the majority of this energy out to sea. As of now, looks like some coastal showers & wind for North Carolina midweek. Keep checking back for updates!

maxuser

SUBTROPICAL STORM LESLIE: Leslie, a rather complex system, will continue to spin in the open Atlantic over the next few days. Good news, it is expected to stay out at sea. No concerns over the next 5 days.

maxuser

Use this as a reminder to stay vigilant, prepared, and aware of the forecast during hurricane season. For local weather updates, click here.

© 2018 WTLV