No tropical concerns for us locally through the next 5 days. But, FCN Storm Experts say the season is still early. They are giving a 20% chance of cyclone formation within the next 10 days. NOAA is now calling for a much busier finish to our season due to El Nino officially being declared dead.



Last week, NOAA released their mid-season hurricane outlook with an updated number of total storms to expect. They've increased the chances for an above normal season to 45%.

