JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Good news in the Atlantic! No development is expected for at least the next 5 days with wind shear and Saharan Dust taking the main stage.

WTLV

NOAA has released their midseason hurricane outlook, updated their numbers slightly. Increasing the chances for an above-normal season when it comes to tropical activity. So, as always, keep checking back for updates and stay prepared as hurricane season activity begins to ramp up this time of year.