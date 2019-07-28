JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tropical activity remains quiet, no tropical development is expected for the next 5 days. We here at home have no concerns for the next 5 to 7 days, but there are hints of some activity in the long range forecasts. Again, no concerns, but just means there may be more for us (First Coast Storm Experts) to keep an eye on.

So, as always, keep checking back for updates and stay prepared as hurricane season activity begins to ramp up this time of year.

wtlv weather

NOAA has also released their mid-season hurricane outlook with an updated number of total storms to expect. They've increased the chances for an above normal season. This supports the idea that 1.), there's a lot of energy available and 2.) we're heading into the peak of hurricane season.

A reminder to always be prepared.