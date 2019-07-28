JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tropical activity remains quiet, no tropical development is expected for the next 5 days. We here at home have no concerns for the next 5 days, but this will change with the updated forecast from NOAA calling for a much busier finish to our season due to El Nino officially being declared dead.

So, as always, keep checking back for updates and stay prepared as hurricane season activity begins to ramp up this time of year.

Last week, NOAA released their mid-season hurricane outlook with an updated number of total storms to expect. They've increased the chances for an above normal season to 45%.

A reminder to always be prepared.