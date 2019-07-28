JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Our wave of energy near the Bahamas and south Florida is not expected to see development, instead the energy is getting scooped up by a front. The First Coast will have showers and thunderstorms in the forecast Friday and this weekend.

The second area to watch is in the open Atlantic and may become better organized in 5 days. There are no concerns over the next few days here at home. By early next week, this system has a solid chance of developing into a tropical cyclone. As of now, there are indications that most of this energy stays offshore and well east of the United States. But as we all now, there is a lot of uncertainty with the tropics. We will closely monitor and continue to provide updates, stay locked into the forecast!

This is another reminder to have your hurricane plan and kits in order as we're in the middle of the Atlantic hurricane season.