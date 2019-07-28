JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An area of low pressure along the stalled front that's helping to bring us rain this weekend has a slight chance for tropical development. The energy will continue to pull away to the northeast. If anything does develop, it's no concern here across the First Coast.

WTLV

In fact, there are no concerns tropically for the next 5 days. By later next week, FCN Storm Experts are giving a 30% chance of cyclone formation in the Gulf of Mexico.

Always be prepared during hurricane season. NOAA is calling for a busier finish to our season due to El Nino no longer in effect.

So, as always, keep checking back for updates and stay prepared as hurricane season activity begins to ramp up this time of year.