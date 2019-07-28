JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The tropical wave we are monitoring has a lower chance for development over the next few days. Still, by early next week there are conditions that could help this system gradually develop. This would be as the energy migrates towards the Lesser Antilles Islands. The long range forecasts, however, do not support a healthy, long-lived cyclone.

We'll continue to monitor the forecast as this energy is about 2,000+ miles away from the First Coast, so there is plenty of room for changes in the forecast.

No concerns here at home over the next 5 days, but keep checking back for updates and stay prepared.