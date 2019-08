JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Coast News Storm Experts have been monitoring a tropical wave moving across the Atlantic Ocean for the past several days. It has been fighting many obstacles and now within the next 5 days, development is no longer expected.

In fact, our long range forecasts show no indications of development. We have no concerns here at home over the next week, but keep checking back for updates and stay prepared as hurricane season activity begins to ramp up this time of year.