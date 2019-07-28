JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Coast News Storm Experts have been monitoring a tropical wave moving across the Atlantic Ocean for the past several days. There is a low chance for development with this system and, in fact, the chances have continued to drop with the past few National Hurricane Center updates.

Some slow organization of this tropical wave is possible over the next day or two as the disturbance moves west-northwest toward the northern Lesser Antilles. Upper-level winds are then expected to rip apart this system and would help prevent any further development by early next week.

Therefore, our long-range forecasts do not support any tropical cyclone development. We have no concerns here at home over the next 5 days, but keep checking back for updates and stay prepared as hurricane season activity begins to ramp up this time of year.