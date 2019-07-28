8p

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Our wave of low pressure moving toward the Bahamas likely becomes absorbed in a cold front and is not expected to develop into a named system but it will increase our thunderstorms by later in the week.

The second area to watch is near Africa and if it survives wind shear and Saharan Dust it may become better organized in 5 days.There is a 60% chance of this becoming at least a Tropical Depression in a week.

This is another reminder to have your hurricane plan and kits in order as we're in the middle of the Atlantic hurricane season.