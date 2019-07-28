JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Our wave of low pressure moving toward the Bahamas likely becomes absorbed in a cold front and is not expected to develop into a named system.However, it will increase our thunderstorms by Friday and Saturday.

The second area to watch is near Africa and if it survives wind shear and Saharan Dust it may become better organized in 5 days. As of now, there are no concerns over the next few days here at home. By next week, this system has a solid chance of this becoming at least a Tropical Depression. We will closely monitor and continue to update the forecast.

This is another reminder to have your hurricane plan and kits in order as we're in the middle of the Atlantic hurricane season.