JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Update at 2 p.m. WEDNESDAY:

We are watching a disorganized area of thunderstorms near the Bahamas. This may slowly develop into a tropical system by early next week. The National Hurricane Center is giving this area a 20% chance to develop over the next 5 days.

Tropical Storm Chantel far from home and poses no threat to us. In fact, by Friday it will be transitioning into a post-tropical cyclone!

This is a reminder we are in the peak of our tropical season between now and October 10th with 66% of our named storms on average taking place! Keep checking back and stay prepared.