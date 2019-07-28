JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Chantal has weakened to a depression and is no concern.

WTLV

The system of greater interest is over The Bahamas, but is not showing any signs of development but with very warm water and low wind shear it has a window of opportunity to become our next tropical storm. The National Hurricane Center is giving this system a 20% chance of development but this could change in a hurry over the weekend.

This is a reminder that we are in the peak of our tropical season between now and Oct. 10 with 66 percent of our named storms taking place. Keep checking back and stay prepared.