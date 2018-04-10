JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Tropical cyclone may form this weekend in Caribbean. October is the time of year we have the second peak in Hurricane Season. Right on cue, here we go.

% INLINE

Whether it is a named storm or not, expect increasing rain, wind and tides by Monday of next week.

maxuser

If we do get a storm to form, another stretch of rough weather may be on tap Friday into next weekend. This may include another round of heavy rain and possibly even severe weather depending on its track.

maxuser

© 2018 WTLV