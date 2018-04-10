JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- We are closely watching the development of a tropical cyclone into the Gulf of Mexico by next week, for us, we could start to see some increasing tropical showers and elevated tides by later on Monday into Tuesday.

Direct impacts from what will likely be Michael would hold off until the end of next week and be well west of the First Coast. Those from Pensacola and the Panhandle to the Gulf coasts of Alabama and Mississippi need to closely monitor the forecast.

As we increase tropical showers to start next week, we'll also be watching the tides. Excessive tides (+1-2ft) are expected through Thursday with the persistent onshore breeze. Which will at times next week will gust upwards of 30 mph. By the end of next week we will watch for an increase in stronger to severe thunderstorms.

LESLIE is a large cyclone that has hurricane force gusts. Its main impact will be felt over the open Atlantic. But it will continue to send a long period swell with elevated rip risk our way through the weekend.

