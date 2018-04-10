JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Warm and mostly dry through Saturday. Sunday the breeze and showers increase.

The cyclone should get a name”Michael’ as it intensifies over the Gulf and heads north.

We may be wet and unsettled here from Monday the 8th through the weekend of the 13th&14th.

Landfall from what will likely be Michael would hold off until the end of next week and be well west of the First Coast. Those from Appalachicola to the Gulf coasts of Alabama and Mississippi need to closely monitor the forecast.

As we increase tropical showers to start next week, we'll also be watching the tides. Excessive tides (+1-2ft) are expected through Thursday with the persistent onshore breeze. Which will at times next week will gust upwards of 30 mph. By the end of next week we will watch for an increase in stronger to severe thunderstorms.

LESLIE is a large cyclone that has hurricane force gusts. Its main impact will be felt over the open Atlantic. But it will continue to send a long period swell with elevated rip risk our way through the weekend.

