While children get ready to Trick-or-Treat Wednesday night, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is warning all sexual predators and sexual offenders in the area for Halloween: They will be out in full force.

"Halloween presents an enticing opportunity for Sexual Offenders and Sexual Predators because of the number of kids out at night, trick-or-treating and knocking on strangers' doors. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Offender Tracking Unit will be watching Sexual Offenders and Sexual Predators Halloween evening to ensure established laws are being adhered to," JSO posted on social media.

In addition to patrolling, JSO said police are checking their homes to make sure there are no enticing decorations, carved pumpkins or porch lights on.

There are more than 2,300 registered sexual predators and sexual offenders in Duval County.

Meanwhile, the Nassau County Sheriff's Office took a different approach to ensure that sexual predators and sexual offenders are following the law this Halloween. On Monday, deputies visited the predators and offenders' homes and placed signs out in front of their homes.

The sign states their name and says "is a convicted sexual predator."

Click here to see what sexual offenders or predators live in your neighborhood.

© 2018 WTLV