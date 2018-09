The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said a 2-year-old boy nearly drowned in his family pool Thursday night.

JSO says they got a call of a reported drowning in the 9400 block of Kells Rd. (near Mandarin) just after 7 p.m.

Family members reportedly lost track of where the child was, then located him in their backyard pool.

The boy was transported to Wolfson Children's Hospital where he is currently at in critical condition.

JSO said this looks like a "tragic accident."

