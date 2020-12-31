Upwards of 10 vehicles involved in Westside wreck on New Year's Eve

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On New Years Eve morning, upwards of 10 cars were involved in a crash on Jacksonville's Westside, according to The Jacksonville Sherriff's Office/
JSO said that all lanes of I-10 EB at Hammond Boulevard were closed for several hours starting around 8:15 a.m.
Rescue crews say that two patients were taken for treatment following the crash. One had to be airlifted with serious injuries.
Also if you are traveling on I-10 WB, Katie Jeffries says please keep your eyes on your road and try not to rubberneck the crash.