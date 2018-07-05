JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- If you weren't already excited for The Players Championship, here’s something to get you ready for the big tournament – shopping and supporting a local business!

The TPC merchandise store is typically packed with shoppers and mementos from big brand names. But this year, event organizers are starting a new trend.

They’re including a Jacksonville based company’s apparel, Flomotion.

“We got a call from The Players asking to design shirts for the tournament,” said Flomotion Founder and Owner Camiel Canters. “We said ‘Yeah, we’ll absolutely do that!’”

It was their easy-going, sunny vibe that caught the eyes of The Players Executive Director Jared Rice.

“Working with Flomotion was an easy decision, it’s really a furthering of our focus on local businesses and really what makes northeast Florida and the region unique,” commented Rice.

Canters attended Stetson University in central Florida. During that time he spent a lot of hours at the beach in between class and work. From living a life of surf and skate, to sand and sun, he realized something was missing.

“You have all these surfers, all these people at the beach, but none of them are wearing Florida themed clothing. Most of it was California,” added Canters.

In a college dorm room, Canters and some of his first business partners decided to transfer their Florida lifestyle onto a t-shirt just “for fun” to see if anyone else liked their idea.

“We sold 3,000 t-shirts in a week and we thought this is probably a little more serious than just a side thing,” Canters chuckled.

Canters thought – what better place than Florida to have a brand that represents the Sunshine State and his love for the outdoors, and well, he was right.

“There was a legitimate need and we were going to go after it and we’re still doing it 8 years later,” said Canters.

The group first started creating shirts in 2010, but the business really got going in 2013 after graduating college.

“Since we moved to Jacksonville there’s been no turning back,” added Canters. “This is home.”

Fast forward to this year and Canters gets a phone call from The Players Championship. The rest is history. They’re already planning 2019’s TPC merchandise lineup.

“It was exciting, talking to them, and just the potential of what this relationship can become,” commented Canters. “I think Flomotion is just more than surf or skate, you know it’s everything. It’s golf, it’s fishing.”

You can find Flomotion’s special edition TPC shirts only in the merchandise shop at Sawgrass this week. Make sure to say hi to Phil, Dan, and of course Camiel as they’ll be there re-stocking the racks themselves during the tournament.

You can find Flomotion on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

© 2018 WTLV