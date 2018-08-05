JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A big week for golf on the First Coast, but The Player's Championship is also about giving back to the community.

The charity work and donations by the TPC Redcoats has even helped a school in the Baymeadows area pay for essential equipment. The Jacksonville School for Autism has over 50 students, but that number is on the rise.

The staff recently purchased thousands of dollars worth of new devices to help educate their students in new, exciting ways thanks to the grants.

"iPods and iPads for our teachers and our therapists can be able to track skills to behaviors every single day for each of our students," Jacksonville School for Autism educator Jill Thomas said.

Teacher Chrystal Ramos added that they have measured success already in their students after implementing the technology.

"The kids who are not able to use sign or be able to speak or use their voice, given the technology gives them that voice," she said.

