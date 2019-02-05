A 2-year-old boy drowned in Putnam County after being found 100 yards away in a lake near his home on Thursday.

Putnam County Sheriff's Office says a toddler was reported missing around 7:30 a.m. in the Melrose neighborhood near the Sante Fe Lake. They were not able to locate the child in or near the home so they expanded their search efforts wider.

The child was found by a Putnam County Deputy laying in the lake, unresponsive. It's unclear how long the toddler was in the water.

According to Putnam County Deputies, the father of the household left their home to take another child to school. That's when other adults noticed the 2-year-old was missing.

"It's very crucial that if you live anywhere close to a body of water, or if you have a pool, use locks, and then also use alarms," says Steve Rose, Director of Law Enforcement with Putnam County. "So that way if there is a breach of that residence, the parent or someone in the residence can be notified."

There have been three suspected drownings of children in NE Florida within the last 10 days.