Three men, including a juvenile, were shot, according to police.

Information is scarce at this time, however, police said they responded to a local hospital where three men were all shot. All the injuries are reported to be non-life threatening. Authorities are unsure where the shooting occurred but police were canvassing the Plantation Apartments on Old Kings Road.

Victims said they were walking somewhere along Old Kings Road when someone opened fire.

