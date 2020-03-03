Three people have been transported to area hospitals after fire spread through an apartment complex in Mandarin Tuesday morning, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

The flames were first reported around 4 a.m. in the 4000 block of Sunbeam Road. When JFRD crews arrived they found that heavy fire was showing from six different units.

Over 75 firefighters responded to the fire and worked aggressively to get the fire under control. The fire was declared under control around 5 a.m.

Approximately 10 apartment units were impacted., says JFRD.

At this time there is no word on what caused the fire.