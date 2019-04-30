The American Red Cross is assisting three adults after a fire raged through their home in the Bunnell area of Flagler County on Tuesday morning.

Flagler County Fire Rescue was called to a home located in the 500 block of E. Lambert Street around 8:15 a.m.

Crews say that nobody was injured and they were able to quickly contain the blaze.

“Engines 62 and 92 were on the scene quickly and prevented the fire from spreading to other structures,” said Fire Chief Don Petito. “We treated one person at the scene and released that individual shortly afterward.”

In addition to Flagler County Fire Rescue, Palm Coast and Flagler Beach Fire Departments responded, as did the Bunnell Police Department and the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

Flagler County Fire Marshal Jerry Smith is investigating the cause of the fire, which appears to have started on the front porch.

Flagler County Fire and Rescue