JACKSONVILLE, Fla.- Smartphones have become a connection to something larger than ourselves. It takes us into a larger community.

But how are these devices and social media shaping our perception of ourselves and others and when should we unplug?

"Social media is often a representation of our ideal self,” said psychologist Tracy Alloway. “We project the self we would like to be on there."

Studies show we get a boost when we look at positive photos of ourselves on social media.

Researchers found a spike in dopamine in our brains. Looking at photos and receiving the dopamine becomes like a reward system- as if someone is giving us a compliment. But Alloway warns knowing when to unplug is imperative.

“If you can't have dinner or coffee without checking your phone maybe you should take a little timeout from your phone,” said Alloway. “If they're sharing something from their life and all you can think about is 'I think someone texted me or I think someone liked my picture I need to check right now,' I think that's a good indication that you're not able to enjoy what you have in front of you at the moment.”

Alloway is very active on social media with more than 16 thousand followers on Instagram alone. She suggests we all cut back at least on the weekends when most of us have less work responsibilities.

"I know sometimes as a parent or as a mom that's hard to do because you feel that email needs to be answered right now- but it doesn't," said Alloway.

She says social media can be used in many positive ways to promote self-esteem in women and girls.

“I think it's important to cultivate that sense of confidence in our young women but also help them to be self-aware if social media is being used as a crutch or as an avenue to develop their confidence," said Alloway.

