JACKSONVILLE, Fla.- Women are often subject to vicious attacks geared towards their looks but we’re turning that into something empowering for all women. The ladies of First Coast News wiped off their makeup and bravely shared their imperfections, promoting strength and encouraging women to embrace their own unique differences and declare #ThisIsMe!

"I think it's really important for people to feel comfortable with themselves and feel comfortable being a little bit vulnerable. Every morning I wake up and I put on my mascara and my eyeliner and I feel naked when I don't have it on, to be honest. Even though we are on tv and we wear a lot of makeup on tv we're ok being vulnerable too and I think that's an important message.” – Juliette Dryer

“I want young kids, young girls especially to realize that while we wear makeup on television, celebrities wear makeup but a lot of us don't when we're off camera. We want you guys to feel confident in yourself and believe that you are beautiful." – Lindsey Boetsch

“I post selfies all the time with my dogs at the beach without the makeup. And I think it just comes with time the confidence. You realize or at least me I realized at a younger age that I didn't really need all of that and the people who love me the most my friends, my family they don't really care if I have makeup on or not so that's all that matters." – Lauren Rautenkranz

“I think it's important to highlight your own natural beauty and that's something it took a while for myself to learn. To appreciate how you can be without all the makeup. I believe too many people use the makeup tutorials and they all start to look the exact same rather than highlighting the features that you love about yourself. Sometimes going makeup-free is just the best." – Katie Jeffries

“ I am not my mascara and I am not my silly eyelash curler. I'm a wife, I'm a mom, I'm a daughter and I always tell my kids I would walk to China on broken glass if that would help them. I love them so much. That's what's important to me... What's important to you? Women let's honor what's in here and not the gunk that's in there." - Jeannie Blaylock

