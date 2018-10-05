JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. -- Skin Cancer is the most common of all cancers with half of all Americans will experience skin cancer at least once before the age of 65.

The average age of diagnosis is about 40 years old, and more than 90 percent of all cases are due to overexposure to sunlight.

Area beaches will be busy over the weekend and thousands of people are expected to crowd TPC Sawgrass for The PLAYERS, but before you head out make sure you’re properly prepared for the sun’s harmful rays.

Dermatologist Angela Armstrong recommends you use an entire shot glass filled with sunscreen. That’s one ounce to cover all of the exposed parts of your body. Reapply sunscreen every two to three hours or right after going into the water. Armstrong says you’ll want to use SPF 30 sunscreen daily, and if you plan to wear UPF clothing, an excellent rating is 40, 45 or 50 plus.

Armstrong will be live during Good Morning Jacksonville Friday May 11 on First Coast News’ Facebook page answering your skin care questions starting at 6:15 a.m.

© 2018 WTLV