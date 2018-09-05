JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- As Mother’s Day approaches we've decided to shed some light on single mothers. One single mother in particular, JeffriAnne Wilder has a clear message to share concerning the stigmas associated with doing it all on your own.

"I started a journey I had not planned for in any shape or form," JeffriAnne Wilder said. “I worked so hard in my 20s to do the right thing and within a year my entire world was turned upside down. I got married in June of 2010 just a couple of years after finishing my doctorate degree in sociology, within a year of being married I found myself about 7 months pregnant and filing for divorce. There's definitely stigmas attached to being a single mom. In particular if you're a black single mom. A lot of folks think particularly if you're a woman of color and you're a single parent that you're not a hard worker, that you don't have a lot going for you and that your child will ultimately suffer because of that.”

Wilder is an Associate Professor of Sociology at the University of Florida. Her area of focus is diversity, race relations and gender issues. Her daughter Lela is now six years old.

"I want my daughter Lela to grow up in a world where people aren't limiting her based on upon who she is. I want her to know and believe that anything she wants to do there's no limit to it and furthermore that people aren't going to be placing limitations on her because she happens to be a young woman of color. It is my personal goal since my daughter has come into this world to show her a living, breathing example of a woman who is fighting really hard every day to make the world a better place but not doing that within the context of perfection because I'm not perfect. This is me.”

