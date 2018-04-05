JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- #ThisIsMe is a series focusing on taking care of our minds, bodies and our overall happiness. It’s mental health awareness month and this week we’ve shared ways to relieve stress, train our brains and how to back away from our phones and social media.

Today we’re talking about sleep. We all know how important it is for our mental health and overall wellbeing but realistically most of us are not getting the recommended seven hours of sleep needed every night. Dr. Tracy Alloway has the top five ways to get a good night’s rest.

Eliminate electronic devices. “If you can eliminate electronic devices like televisions just an hour before bedtime would be great,” Alloway said. “It is a nice way for some people to relax. But what happens is electronic devices like televisions and computers emit a blue light and that can affect the melatonin and our sleep cycle. So you may get the same amount of sleep but the quality of the sleep isn't there.”

Use a red spectrum light bulb. “If you do have a lamp in your room you can replace the bulb with a red spectrum light bulb. Those actually help induce sleep."

Lavender oils induce sleepiness. "If you like essential oils research shows lavender can calm you and help induce sleepiness."

Study just before bedtime. "And the fourth tip and this is one I give my college kids in my class if you need to study something- study just before bedtime. that is the best time to remember and retain information.”

Use natural light in your bedroom. “The fifth and final tip is to use natural light if you can in your bedroom. That natural light can help set your sleep cycle. Looking at that natural light, that vitamin D is very helpful.”

