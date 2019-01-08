Ever wanted to take a dip in the pool on a hot summer day but had nowhere to turn? Floridians know this problem all too well.

Luckily, a new website is helping you cool off on those triple-digit scorchers by allowing you to rent out stranger's pools.

The website, called Swimply, is basically the Airbnb of summertime fun. It connects owners of private pools with people looking to swim, relax or host a pool-side event.

Non-pool owners can enjoy affordable access to an otherwise inaccessible pastime while pool owners earn a little extra income from their underutilized pools.

And using the website is simple. Pool owners create a listing, set prices and an ideal calendar and then make reservations at their own convenience.

Prices range from $40 to upwards of $150 per hour depending on the size of the pool and the amenities that it comes with.

For more information about the website, click here.

SWIMPLY

SWIMPLY