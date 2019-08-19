It's small enough to fit inside a backpack but large enough to easily be visible in the event of an emergency.

An EPIRB, or emergency position-indicating radio beacon, is a handy little device that could help save your life when you're out in the water.

EPIRBS can be activated one of two ways: either manually by pressing an emergency button on the device or automatically when the device reaches a water depth of three or more feet.

But what does it do?

The devices are designed to save your life if you get into trouble by sending out a signal alerting rescue authorities to your location.

Once activated, the U.S. Coast Guard will be able to use the registration information on your boat to immediately begin working on the case and alert nearby authorities.

QUICK FACTS:

The devices cost anywhere from $100 to $500

You can be fined for false activation of an unregistered EPIRB

If you purchase a new or a used 406 MHz EPIRB, you MUST register it with NOAA

register it with NOAA Over 43,000 people have been rescued as a result of EPIRB use

For more information about these devices click here

GOOGLE/FCN