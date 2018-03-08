A Jacksonville woman complained after she was approached by another resident in the Mira Vista Condo community.

"She was very loud and saying if you are a non-resident you need to leave," said Nadia Jones.

Jones, an attorney, business owner and mom, said she and her children were trying to enjoy the last days of Summer at the swimming pool.

Jones who is of Mexican Haitian Heritage believes she was racially profiled.

Jacksonville attorney Nadia Jones.

"It doesn't take an attorney to know when you're being targeted because for the color of your skin," said Jones, "I felt like a criminal. I did not thing wrong.

The resident with whom she had the encounter is Susie Austin. Austin who calls herself 'Queen of the Pool' said she was never aggressive with Jones.

"This is a huge misunderstanding," said Austin.

Austin said the community has had problems with non residents using the facilities and she simply asked Jones if she lived in the condo complex.

"I did not tell her to leave the pool," said Austin," I did not yell at her. I did not approach her because of her race, I would not do that."

Austin said she only asked Jones if she was a resident.

Jones has lived in the condo community nearly two years. Austin has resided there much longer. But until this past Wednesday the two apparently have never seen each other.

"If I offended her I apologize to her," said Austin. "What she is describing did not happen. "

Jones filed a complaint with Kingdom Management which is the property manager. On Your Side reached out to Melissa Mintz at Kingdom Management and she provided the following statement.

"This was a very unfortunate but isolated incident involving an individual owner and does not in any way reflect the policy or attitudes of the Mira Vista Community."

Jones said the unit she has been renting is for sale and once it is sold she plans to move out.

