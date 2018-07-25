Deontay Risby was arrested by the Bradford County Sheriff's Office and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and violation of probation.

Risby admitted to being the third person inside of a vehicle at the center of an investigation following a fatal police-involved shooting.

A Bradford County Deputy shot and killed 20-year-old Devaughdre' Rogers.

"That's a young man I know well," said Sheriff Gordon Smith said during the news conference about Rogers. "He grew up with my son, my daughter, spent lots of time at my house, fishing, playing ball. A great little athlete. It touched home."

Risby originally denied being part of the incident but admitted later to officials that he had been in the vehicle and that he had a firearm at some points during the incident.

Risby's first court appearance will be Thursday.

Nineteen-year-old Jaylon Hankerson was the driver in the high-speed chase prior to the shooting, authorities said. He was charged with fleeing and attempting to elude a police officer, which is a second-degree felony.

He appeared in court on Wednesday.

