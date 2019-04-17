The Walt Disney Company announced Wednesday it's committing $5 million to aid in the reconstruction of Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris following the devastating fire that severely damaged the historic landmark this week.

RELATED: $1 billion raised to rebuild Paris' Notre Dame, but doubts rise over Macron's 5-year plan

“Notre-Dame is a beacon of hope and beauty that has defined the heart of Paris and the soul of France for centuries, inspiring awe and reverence for its art and architecture and for its enduring place in human history," said Robert A. Iger, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, The Walt Disney Company.

RELATED: Dramatic video shows how firefighters battled Notre Dame Cathedral fire

"The Walt Disney Company stands with our friends and neighbors in the community, offering our heartfelt support as well as a $5 million donation for the restoration of this irreplaceable masterpiece."