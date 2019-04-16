*Written from my own perspective here, and with no endorsement strings attached (I promise).

The Tree Steakhouse on San Jose Boulevard in Mandarin is one of my favorite places to get a bite to eat or a drink in town.

I know that opinion is shared by many Mandarin neighbors, but also folks from all over Jacksonville.

The restaurant opened in 1969, and after more than 50 years of excellent service, the steakhouse will be closing its doors for renovations starting on April 22.

It'll also get a new name.

ChopHouse Thirteen -- an homage to its home on State Road 13 -- will re-open May 1.

So, you only have to wait a week to see all the changes they're planning.

According to their press release, it'll be getting an updated look, new furniture, fixtures and decor.

The restaurant added upgrades to its menu in 2015, and while the new ChopHouse Thirteen menu will have some new items, a majority of the fan favorites will be the same.

ChopHouse Thirteen says the same management staff is staying on board as well.

We can't wait to see what's in store.