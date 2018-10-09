Florence may not give the First Coast as much trouble as she will elsewhere, but what comes next could.

Are you prepared? Check out the top five things to get organized before another storm develops.

One: make sure you're protecting yourself. Do you have your medication? Make sure you have your ID and other documents together as well.

Two: make sure you have a bag packed. A bag packed with three days worth of clothes and toiletries.

Three: know your zone. Where your home sits could change your evacuation plans. Do you know the best route to take if you have to leave?

Four: check your home. Is everything stored well in case water comes in? Unplug what you can in the event of a surge.

Five: have an evacuation plan and supplies. If you do not have to evacuate, make sure you have enough supplies including non-perishable items to last several days. Gasoline is a point in itself. Have you filled-up? Maybe plot where the closest station or find a route that has access to them.

Pets?

Count them into your plans too.

Visit First Coast News Hurricane Central for additional resources and information.

© 2018 WTLV