If you’ve ever been caught in Florida's rains without an umbrella, you know it’s not fun. That is one of the challenges that ARC Jacksonville had for their STRIVE program participants.

The STRIVE program takes participants with disabilities on activities and volunteer projects around Jacksonville. Sara McMillan, Vice President of Development at ARC Jacksonville says when it rains, they didn’t have enough umbrellas for everyone. McMillan says it seems small, but the item has been on their wishlist.

That wish was granted Wednesday, by The Players’ Redcoats. The charity had already given ARC Jacksonville a $5000 grant but also decided to surprise them with 50 Players' umbrellas after taking a tour of their facility.

McMillan says without those umbrellas, their excursions have been difficult.

"There's one staff person and usually about five or six program participants," McMillan said. "Getting everyone loaded and unloaded, and then the extra challenge of it pouring rain... this will just make a huge difference for us."

Andy Carroll, Players Championship 2020 Tournament Chairman, says it felt good to give back to an organization who does so much for the community.

"It is like Christmas in July for us," Carroll said. "It's days and mornings like today that really make it come full circle and is really why we volunteer."

The Red Coats also did an art project with the program participants and brought them new art supplies as well.